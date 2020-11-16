Patrick Robinson talks Saints’ defense, making the most of his opportunities

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans saints Defensive Back Patrick Robinson spoke with local media on Monday about the progress the Saints defense and secondary has made this season as well as his ability to capitalize on opportunities.

Injuries have given Robinson opportunities to be a difference-maker in the Saints secondary.

When Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was sidelined with an oblique injury Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson was thrown into the mix.

With 2:31 to go in the 4th quarter and the 49ers threatening, Nick Mullens pass to the endzone was picked off by Robinson, ultimately sealing the win for the New Orleans Saints.

“I want to say like two or three minutes left and they were just trying to get to the end zone, just being a vet and seeing those things. I was just trying not to get beat for a touchdown. I shouldn’t say it like that, that’s kind of saying like I’m playing scared. But, I wasn’t trying to give up an easy touchdown. He tried to hit me with a double move, I wasn’t going for it. And I’ve seen it before, so he (Nick Mullens) threw the ball up. I just did what I had to do and I made a play for the team, simple as that,” says Robinson.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Robinson take advantage of opportunities in the 2020 football season.

When both Marshon Lattomore and Janoris Jenkins were ruled out of the New Orleans Saints Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, Robinson got the starting nod.

Tied at 14, Robinson intercepted Matthew Stafford, ultimately paving the way for a Saints run that would end in a 35-29 victory.

“I’m trying to win another Super Bowl. So when I get my chance to get in, I’ve got to do my part. If I want to get to that goal, of being a Super Bowl champ again,” says Robinson.