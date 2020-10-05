Patricia’s future looks tenuous after Lions collapse again

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. The Saints won 35-29. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions lost after leading by double digits for a third time in four games this season.

This time it was the injury-riddled Saints who came away with a 35-29 victory. New Orleans scored 35 unanswered points after Detroit’s early advantage, and as the Lions head into their open date, it’s becoming harder to avoid the question of whether Matt Patricia will be their coach much longer.

Detroit went 9-7 in 2017 under Jim Caldwell before he was fired and replaced by Patricia after that season.

Patricia is now 10-25-1 as Detroit’s coach.