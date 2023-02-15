NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana recently named Pat Kendrick, women’s volleyball head coach, the interim Executive Director of Athletics and Recreation. Kendrick is approaching her sixth anniversary as a coach at the nation’s only historically Black and Catholic institution.

“I am honored that I was chosen to lead the Athletics department,” said Kendrick about her appointment. “I look forward to continuing my work with departments across the Xavier campus to execute my vision for Xavier’s athletic programs”

On January 27, Kendrick was presented with the game ball by Xavier University of Louisiana Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Marguerite Giguette, during Xavier’s baseball game against Southeastern Baptist College. Kendrick threw the ceremonial opening pitch.

Vice President Wright has no doubt that Kendrick embodies Xavier’s desire to “press forward and fear nothing” as the school approaches its historic centennial.

“Coach Kendrick has served as a standard bearer throughout her tenure at Xavier and will continue to exceed expectations in her new role,” Vice President Wright said, “Xavier will continue to serve our students with leadership and grace.”

Kendrick was appointed the head volleyball coach at Xavier University of Louisiana in 2017. As Xavier’s women’s volleyball coach, Kendrick elevated the Gold Nuggets win records through her six seasons as coach to 133-39, which means that Xavier scored 133 times over 39 games. During her Xavier tenure, she has received numerous awards, including being recognized as the 2021 and 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, the 2017, 2018, and 2020 Louisiana Coach of the year award, and more.

Prior to joining the Xavier family, she served in various roles as a coach and instructor with USA Volleyball, including serving on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I. Women’s Volleyball Rules Committee, and served a two-year term as chair of the GCAC volleyball coaches committee after being appointed in July 2018. Kendrick spent her first 30 seasons as a head coach at her alma mater, George Mason University, and is on her sixth season at Xavier.

A native of Lorton, Virginia, Kendrick attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, as a two-sport athlete in volleyball and track & field. After graduating from Mason, she served as the assistant women’s volleyball coach and then, the assistant men’s volleyball coach. In 1985, she was elevated to head women’s volleyball coach and became the fifth head coach in program history.

In addition to her legendary status as a coach, Kendrick continues to be a great champion for the game of volleyball and a mentor to many.

“Xavier’s athletics program will continue to change and improve. We’ve done a lot of the hard work already and I know there’s a lot more to be done for our students. We operate as one big team, and we all want Xavier to win.” Kendrick said.

Xavier University of Louisiana’s faculty and staff are the unshakable foundation of the university, which has seen enormous growth over the last few years, including in the university’s athletics and recreation roster. Recent additions to Xavier’s athletics programs include: the Xavier Competitive Cheer team which has grown exponentially since the program’s founding; The establishment of the school’s first softball team and the re-establishment of Xavier’s baseball team; and the brand-new men’s and women’s soccer programs that are recruiting for their 2023 debut seasons. As Xavier continues its journey into its next one hundred years, the campus community is excited for the growth of Xavier’s Athletic Department and the future of the institution overall.

{Courtesy: Xavier University Athletics}