Party Spoilers: Tulane rallies to subdue South Alabama

It was going exceedingly well for South Alabama. The Jaguars scored early in the third quarter to take a 24-6 lead. But, favored Tulane stormed back with 21 straights points to defeat the Jags 27-24.

South Alabama was playing its first game in its new Hancock Whitney on campus stadium.

Tulane’s comeback included a 12 yard TD run by Cam Carroll, a 1 yard touchdown run by quarterback Keon Howard, and a 16 yard TD run by Amare Jones.

Jones’ touchdown, the game winner, was scored with 3:18 to play.

The game was the second for South Alabama this season, but first for Tulane. Head coach Willie Fritz said he should have scrimmaged his team, more.

Tulane Coach Willie Fritz said he told his team he should have scrimmaged them more – before 27-24 season opening win vs South Alabama

Tulane rushed 40 times for 200 yards. Running back Tajae Spears of Ponchatoula rushed 11 times for 106 yards. Quarterback Keon Howard, making his first start for the Green Wave, completed 14 of 30 passes for 190 yards.

Wave defensive end Cam Sample had 2 quarterback sacks, and 3.5 tackles for losses.

Tulane, 1-0, hosts Navy Saturday at 11 am.