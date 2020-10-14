Party interruption: Super Bowl in New Orleans to push back one year, to 2025

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 25: An exterior view of the newly refurbished Superdome prior to the Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2006 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tonight’s game marks the first time since Hurricane Katrina struck last August, that the Superdome, which served as a temporary shelter to thousands of stranded victims in the wake of Katrina, has played host to an NFL game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

An additional week in the NFL season created a conflict with Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl in 2024.

So, the next Super Bowl in New Orleans will be played at the Superdome in February of 2025. The official announcement was made, Wednesday. See below.

NEW ORLEANS – (Oct. 14, 2020) – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) and New Orleans Saints are proud to announce that the Super Bowl Host Committee’s revised plan to host Super Bowl LIX (59) on Feb. 9, 2025, in lieu of Super Bowl LVIII (58) in 2024, was unanimously approved today by the NFL owners.

A new collective bargaining agreement signed in March by the National Football League and National Football League Players Association extends the regular NFL season by one week to 17 games beginning in 2021, resulting in a Super Bowl LVIII date that conflicted with the second weekend of Mardi Gras in 2024.

“This isn’t our first at bat when it comes to contingency planning,” said Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “The Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints, anticipated this possible scenario during the original bid, and we made sure to guarantee that New Orleans would not lose the event all together if the scenario played out.”

Owners of the 32 NFL clubs approved the revised plan, following an initial approval by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee in September. 2025 will mark the record tying 11th time Louisiana and the Crescent City will serve as host, as well as the 8th Super Bowl played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The revised plan to move the Super Bowl by a year was a team effort that began eight months ago, and included unwavering support from New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and ASM GLOBAL, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans & Company, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and all hotels and hospitality venues. The Sports Foundation and Saints would especially like to thank the city and state—particularly Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell—for their support in this effort during unprecedented times that included both hurricane season and COVID-19.

Saints owner Gayle Benson stated, “New Orleans’ proposal promoted the undeniable assets of a world-class NFL venue in one of America’s most culturally diverse cities that fosters an incredible spirit for music, fun and love of major sporting events. We are looking forward to making this game and its surrounding activities a great celebration of football and culture for people from all over the world.”

The Sports Foundation has more than 32 years of experience attracting and hosting major sporting events that celebrate local culture and stimulate Louisiana’s economy. The 2025 Super Bowl is no exception, promising to have an estimated economic impact of more than $450M for the State of Louisiana.