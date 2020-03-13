Party canceled: Women’s Final 4 in New Orleans among NCAA cancellations

The NCAA has cancelled all championships in winter and springs.

So, there will be no men’s and women’s Final Four and no College World Series, due to concerns over the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Women’s Final 4 was scheduled for the Smoothie King Center April 3rd and April 5th.

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President Jay Cicero said he agreed with the NCAA’s decision to cancel the sports for the 2020 season.

The NAIA cancelled its winter sports, including the men's and women's national basketball tournaments.

Xavier University and Loyola's men both advanced to the NAIA championships.

Loyola University issued a statement, from director of athletic Brett Simpson.

"During this unpredictable time, we support the NAIA's decision to cancel the championships of winter sports. The health and safety of our student-athletes remain our first priority, and the decision was made with them, as well as everyone involved, in mind.

We also support the Southern States Athletic Conference's decision to suspend the spring sports currently competing. It's in the best interests of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and all involved, and safety is our top priority."