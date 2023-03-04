HAMMOND, La. — No. 2 Parkway defeated No. 5 Ponchatoula, 80-57 in the Division I Non-Select state championship game Saturday night at the University Center.

Both teams came out of the gates trading blows in the first quarter with Parkway leading Ponchatoula 23-19 after the opening period. LSU signee and McDonald’s All-American, Mikaylah Williams had 14 in the first.

In the second, Parkway would create separation after outscoring the Lady Wave 18-8. Williams would send Parkway into the halftime locker room with a 41-27 lead after hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer. Williams scored 19 points and grabbed 6 boards in the first half.

Ponchatoula’s Taylor Jackson led the Lady Wave with 10 points in the first half while Libby Thompson had 8 at the break.

The second half saw the Parkway Panthers carry that momentum to their first state title in program history.

Mikaylah Williams was named Most Outstanding Player with a 34-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Senior Taylor Jackson led Ponchatoula with 20 points on 50% shooting while senior Libby Thompson followed with 17.