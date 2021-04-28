Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The NFL Network first reported the deal, saying the Panthers will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s contract in 2021.

New Broncos general manager George Paton, who has the ninth pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, has said for months he wanted to bring in competition for incumbent QB Drew Lock.

Lock tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions last season in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL. He is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News