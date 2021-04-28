Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The NFL Network first reported the deal, saying the Panthers will pay a portion of Bridgewater’s contract in 2021.

“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room."



GM George Paton on agreeing to trade for @teddyb_h2o: pic.twitter.com/lHgKRGVX2x — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 28, 2021

New Broncos general manager George Paton, who has the ninth pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, has said for months he wanted to bring in competition for incumbent QB Drew Lock.

Panthers are trading to QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round pick, as @TomPelissero reported.



Panthers paying Bridgewater $7 million, Broncos paying him $3 million, per source.



Trade does not take Denver out of QB market Thursday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

Lock tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions last season in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL. He is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter.