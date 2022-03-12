Northshore’s playoff run came to an end Saturday night in Lake Charles.
The 11th seeded Panthers fell to the top seeded Zachary Broncos 84-53 in the class 5A championship game. Zachary led 40-20 at the halftime.
Zachary led 40-20 at halftime.
