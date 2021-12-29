Panthers bench Newton, will start Darnold at QB vs. Saints

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Remarkable Women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.

Newton is 0-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback this year and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating back to the 2018 season.

Darnold started the season 3-0 but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts.

He led the Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Saints in Week 2, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rhule called that his best game of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News