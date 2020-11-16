Painful W: Brees, Lattimore exit in Saints 27-13 victory over 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints walks the sidelines during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for touchdowns of 2 and 1 yards, and caught a 3 yard touchdown pass as the Saints defeated San Francisco 27-13 Sunday in the Superdome.

The Saints, 7-2, played the entire second half without starting quarterback Drew Brees. Brees suffered what the Saints called a rib injury. Brees was sacked in the second quarter and pummeled to the ground by 49ers defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Street was assessed a roughing the passer penalty.

Brees finished the half. He wass 8 of 13 passing for 78 yards, including the TD pass to Kamara.

‘He took a heavy shot in the first half,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton. “As we came out for the second half, it impacted him.”

“His back felt sore,” said Payton. “He will get an MRI.”

Payton noted that was the first time in 15 years that Brees went to him and said he needed to be removed.

Jameis Winston started the second half and was 6 of 10 passing for 63 yards. He led the Saints to 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Saints also lost starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the third quarter to an oblique injury.

The Saints also lost tight end Josh Hill, and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith. Smith suffered a concusssion on an incomplete pass in the second quarter.