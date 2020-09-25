Packers’ Adams ‘probably doubtful’ to play against Saints

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams tries to get away from Detroit Lions’ Will Harris during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says it’s “probably doubtful” that wide receiver Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury. Adams hasn’t practiced this week since leaving the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half. LaFleur has said there’s a possibility Adams could play even without practicing all week if the three-time Pro Bowl selection feels fine on Sunday. The status of defensive tackle Kenny Clark also remains uncertain after he missed the Lions game with a groin injury.

