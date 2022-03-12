Florida College was no match for the Loyola Wolfpack.

Loyola jumped out to a 15-0, and Wolfpack rolled to a 106-75 win Saturday night at Devlin Fieldhouse in the NAIA nationals second round.

Loyola advances to the round of 16 Thursday at Kansas City. The Wolfpack will play Faulkner.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Loyola head coach Stacy Hollowell said the Wolfpack had plenty of energy for two big wins on Friday and Saturday.

Zack Wrightsil led Loyola with 20 points. Myles Burns and Brandon Davis scored 19 points each.