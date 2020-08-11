Pac-12 postpones fall football season

The Pac-12 cancelled its fall football season and will instead play in spring 2021, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. The conference will have an official announcement at 3:30 p.m CT.
The Pac-12 is the second Power Five conference to cancel its fall football season. The Big Ten made the decision to postpone its season earlier today.
The SEC is still waiting before making a decision about playing football in 2020. Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke on the Dan Patrick Show and said the conference is moving forward after receiving medical advice on the pandemic.
“Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes, we can continue to go forward.’ Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point,” Sankey said.