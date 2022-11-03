NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — De La Salle capped off a perfect regular season Thursday night behind 182 yards and four touchdowns from star running back P.J. Martin. The Cavaliers defeated Booker T. Washington, 33-7, as Martin broke records and his team won a District 9-4A title.

HIGHLIGHTS (as shown in WGNO Media Player above)

De La Salle 7, Booker T. Washington 0, 10:16 Q1 | P.J. Martin 25 yard TD run

De La Salle 13, Booker T. Washington 0, 1:59 Q2 | Evan Arceneaux drops the snap, picks it up, and tosses it 30 yards to Jeremiah Wills for TD. Extra point misses to the left.

De La Salle 20, Booker T. Washington 0, 10:13 Q3 | P.J. Martin 79 yard TD run