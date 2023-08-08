NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints have cancelled fan availability for the club’s scheduled practice Thursday at the club’s facility in Metairie. The club said extreme heat warnings forced the cancellation.

Here’s the club’s formal announcement.

Due to the persistent and unprecedented heat that has gripped the Gulf South region over the course of Training Camp, and which is projected to continue, the team is cancelling the final open practice scheduled for this Thursday, August 10th.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff, the final practice will not be rescheduled as more practice time will be conducted in the indoor practice field at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Due to space limitations, the team is unable to accommodate the public indoors. This practice will be the only scheduled public practice cancelled this year.

We would like to thank all fans for their overwhelming support with each open practice being “sold out”. The fans passionate support each practice, despite the conditions, made a huge impact on the team and the entire Saints organization would like to thank all who attended 2023 Saints Training Camp. We look forward to, and appreciate, your continued support this season.

The New Orleans Saints host the Kansas City Chiefs in the Ceasars Superdome this Sunday, August 13th at noon.

