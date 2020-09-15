Orgeron: Would welcome Shelvin back

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Tyler Shelvin #72 of the LSU Tigers celebrates defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said he would welcome defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin back. Shelvin left the team this summer, declaring for the NFL draft.

Orgeron also confirmed that defensive end Neil Farrell has rejoined the team. Farrell opted out of the 2020 season for Covid-19 concerns.

“We met as a team, and they decided they wanted Neil back,” said Orgeron on a zoom call with reporters Wednesday.

Orgeron also praised the work of defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who joined the team in the offseason, after Dave Aranda departed to be the new head coach at Baylor.

Orgeron said that LSU will blitz linebackers, safeties and corners.

“We have every blitz known to man.”

Orgeron said in a recent scrimmage, quarterback Myles Brennan was 12 for 18 passing, for 194 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception.

He said true freshman quarterback TJ Finley was 7 of 14 passing for 121 yards. He said fellow true freshman quarterback Max Johnson, was 7 of 13 for 83 yards. And, he said Johnson added two long runs.

“He continues to make plays with his feet,” said Orgeron of Johnson.

Orgeron said 3 or 4 LSU players have Covid-19. He said “some players” on the team have contracted Covid-19, but that “he wouldn’t want to put a percentage on it.”

LSU opens the season September 26th in Baton Rouge against Mississippi State. Kickoff is 2:30 pm.

25 percent capacity, or about 25 thousand fans, will be allowed in Tiger Stadium.