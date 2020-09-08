Orgeron: “the only way to get ready to play football is to hit”

BATON ROUGE, La. – It’s Competition Tuesday over at LSU, the first bit of competition after the Tigers first preseason game Friday.

LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron says that he saw good things from both sides of the ball and the best way to get ready for live game action is scrimmages.

Orgeron says “‘the only way to get ready to play football is to hit.” Orgeron says that his team, like several that played games over the weekend, had missed tackles in their first preseason game Friday and the only way to clean that up is more full-speed work.

Friday was the first test run for the LSU Tigers playing in a live-game environment without the normal crowd noise at Tiger Stadium.

Watching games this weekend reinforced the fact that Orgeron and the LSU Football program “are going to have to provide our own energy.”

Orgeron adds, “there’s no way we can duplicate the energy that our fans give us,” but he believes that he has the perfect staff and personnel to generate energy on the sideline.” The goal each game remains the same, to win.

The Tigers head into the 2020 season with question marks surrounding key positions.

At Running back, there are 3 guys hoping to generate the production that the team lost with the departure of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Orgeron says that he plans to start the season with a committee approach, adding that if one of their backs is hot during a game they will not take them out. The LSU coaching staff views everyone in their running back room as potential starters.

One guy that Coach O says continues to make strides in fall camp is Destrehan product, John Emery.

“John has made tremendous improvement,” says Orgeron.

Emery had some ball security issues last year, and Coach says that he has cleaned that up and has had a solid showing so far this fall. On top of that, Orgeron says that Emery has improved his pass-catching ability.

When it comes to catching passes full-time, the LSU Wide Receiver room is ready to step up to the challenge. Orgeron says that with the loss of Ja’Marr Chase, the plan is to rotate 6-8 receivers each game.

Orgeron says that in Chase’s absence, several players including Terrace Marshall Jr., Racey McMath, Kayshon Boutte, and Koy Moore are having great camps.

In the secondary, says that Todd Harris continues to show improvement from his knee injury he sustained a season ago.

Orgeron says that with Harris healthy, the Tigers have 3 quality safeties including Jacoby Stevens and Maurice Hampton Jr.