Orgeron says the LSU Tigers need to clean up mistakes with elite SEC opponents coming up

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has revealed its volleyball conference regular season for the spring semester. All 13 teams are planning a full round-robin schedule, followed by a league tournament and an automatic berth in the revised NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship.

The modified conference regular-season schedule of 12 matches will begin Feb. 2, and continues through March 27, with a four-team, single-elimination championship at the site of the top seed April 2-3. Teams may also have opportunities to schedule non-conference competition beginning as early as Jan. 23.