Orgeron says he supports Chase,Shelvin “110 percent” in decision to opt out of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron jumped on a zoom call with local media Tuesday morning to discuss the recent turnover on his team.

In the past few days, LSU standout Wide Receiver Ja’marr Chase and Defensive Lineman Tyler Shelvin announced that they were opting out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

When talking about the conversations with both Chase and Shelvin, Ed Orgeron says that he had a players only meeting with his team yesterday to discuss their departures and preached a “next man up” mentality.

“Obviously I don’t want anyone else to opt out” but Orgeron feels he has the roster to handle it.

When both players told Orgeron why they wanted to leave he says “they both had legitimate reasons why they left the team” and that “it was hard” for both of them.

Orgeron adds, “everybody’s situation is different” and he respects their decisions and all of the things that they have done for the LSU Football program.

Orgeron said that he and the team are going to support them both “110 percent” in their training.

Chase finished the 2019 season with 84 catches for 1,780 yards and a miraculous 20 touchdowns.

He was the recipient of the 2019 Biletnikoff Award.

As for Shelvin, he totaled 39 tackles, 3 for loss in 13 games for the Tigers.

ESPN Todd Mcshay’s preseason top 50 draft prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft has Chase ranked at No. 4 and Shelvin at No. 23.

When asked about whether any additional players were considering opting out of the 2020 college football season, Orgeron says “there’s a couple of guys that are thinking about it.”

Orgeron says that right now, the LSU Football program has one available scholarship to add a graduate transfer ahead of the upcoming football season and the team is looking to use it on a Cornerback.