Orgeron says he doesn’t remember speaking with security guard three years ago

STARKVILLE, MS – OCTOBER 19: Head Coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers on the sidelines during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Orgeron made his first public comments Tuesday regarding allegations by a Superdome employee that former LSU running back Derrius Guice sexually harrassed the 74 year old security guard.

Orgeron told a Baton Rouge radio station that he does not remember speaking to the security guard about the alleged incident involving Guice.

The security guard testified that she asked LSU to suspend Guice for LSU’s Citrus Bowl game, but that the University declined.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Orgeron was queried about his comments by reporters on a zoom call.