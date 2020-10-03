Orgeron ready to see his team play up to the “LSU standard” this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The focus for the LSU Tigers and Head Football coach Ed Orgeron this week, returning to the LSU standard of play.

An effort and discipline that Orgeron says was not on display in Saturday’s disappointing loss to Mississippi State.

“It was the first thing we addressed on Monday and we graded the loaf successfully. I watched every piece of film that I could and identified every loaf. The players that were loafing, I talked to the players. Some players had 10 loafs and that’s not even close to the standard that we even play at,” says Coach O.

An effort that was evident on defense.

LSU gave up an sec record 623 passing yards and 5 touchdowns to K.J. Costello in his SEC debut.

An experience that Senior Safety and Nashville native Jacoby Stevens says was a wake-up call for the newer faces on the LSU defense.

“When you have a freshman and you have young guys in the game, they are always looking to make a play. Stuff like that always happens, I just think it was magnified because Mississippi State was just throwing the ball and they actually won the game. You can go back and look back with guys who are LSU greats, the made bone-headed decisions their freshman year. I mean, I can go back and look at some things that I did my freshman year,” says Jacoby Stevens.

As for someone on the path to being an LSU great, Orgeron says Cornerback Derek Stingley is expected to return to the field Saturday.

Orgeron says, “As far as I know he’s completely healthy, ready to go. We’re going to play him. Obviously, I’m going to ask him how he feels on Saturday. If he feels like he can go we are going to start him and let him play.”

As for replacing an LSU great, Quarterback Myles Brennan was sacked 7 times in his debut and caught most of the slack for their week one loss.

Senior Center Liam Shanahan says that the blame falls on the offensive line.

“We’ve got to make it easier on Myles. He’s stepping in, he had a decent game. He’s getting a lot of unfair criticism I feel like. We really need to help him and make it easier and that’s what we are working on this week,” says Liam Shanahan.

A mentality and sense of urgency that head coach Ed Orgeron says has been visible this week at practice.

Orgeron says he is excited to see his team’s growth Saturday at Vanderbilt.