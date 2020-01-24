Orgeron expected to sign 6-year contract extension

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is expected to sign a six-year contract extension worth upwards of $40 million in total, according to multiple reports.

The school has yet to announce the specifics of the expected deal, but sports writers lit up social media with early reports this morning.

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger reported the deal is worth $6 million per year, with another $5 million life insurance policy.

NEWS: #LSU is expected to soon announce a new contract for coach Ed Orgeron, as @BruceFeldmanCFB reported.



It’s a six-year deal with a $6M a year base salary and $5M split-dollar life insurance policy, source tells @SInow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 24, 2020

Bruce Feldman with the Athletic puts the total at over $42 million over six years.

SOURCE: Ed Orgeron and #LSU have agreed to a 6-year contract extension valued at more than $42 million in total… Orgeron is 40-9 since taking over at LSU and is 11-1 in his last 12 games against Top 10 opponents. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 24, 2020

Orgeron led the Tigers to a perfect season this year, capping off the remarkable achievement with a huge National Championship win.

Details of the deal have yet to be announced.