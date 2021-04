NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks celebrates after drawing the foul late in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2021 in New York City. A limited number of fans are in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Pelicans three game win streak is over.

Former Pelicans forward Julius Randle scored 32 points, and the Knicks made 17 three pointers on the way to a 116-106 win over the Pelicans Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans got 25 points from Zion Williamson. He also had 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

But, the gap at the three point line too much to overcome, said Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy.

The Knicks moved to 29-27 on the season. The Pelicans are 25-30 on the season.