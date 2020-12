BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Arik Gilbert #2 of the LSU Tigers catches a pass for a first down during a NCAA football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogsat Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, the 2019 national high school player of the year, has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season.

On the SEC coaches teleconference, Orgeron said that he hopes Gilbert will return for next season.

Gilbert, from Marietta, GA had 35 receptions this season, 2 for touchdowns.