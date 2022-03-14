ST. ROSE, La. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in his hometown of St. Rose, Louisiana, on Monday to dedicate a new fitness resource in his community.

Jefferson partnered with sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition and its Building Better Lives program to improve access to fitness in underserved communities.

Because of Justin’s support, Optimum Nutrition donated the outdoor fitness equipment, which was installed in Parquet Park.

Justin was joined by the president of St. Charles Parish, members of the community and his family as he demonstrated the new cardio and strength training equipment.

{Information courtesy of MikeWorldWide}

Video of today’s even is available in the link below: