Opinion: Offseason woes could kick Saints defense out of NFL’s Top 5 in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The offseason blows continue to come from the New Orleans Saints as the team learned [on Friday] that it will be without defensive tackle David Onyemata for the first six games of the NFL season.

This is not good.

According to the NFL, Onyemata tested positive for a banned performance enhancing substance and will be suspended without pay for those six games.

But he will get to practice and play in the preseason.

This offseason the Saints lost Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins to free agency and they traded Malcolm Brown to Jacksonville.

They will be without last year’s starting interior defensive line.

Not to mention what future suspension could be awaiting cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The saints defense was top five in the league last season and prides itself on being an elite unit one that has proven valuable in the absence of its star quarterback Drew Brees in recent seasons and one that will for sure be needed for whoever is under center for the Saints in the months to come.

Incidents like these do not help that cause.