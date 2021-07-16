Saints DT David Onyemata says he tested positive for a banned substance, will miss a few games while suspended

NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 17: David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the New York Jets at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata took to social media to announce that he tested positive for a banned substance.

According to the post, Onyemata says he will miss part of the 2021 NFL season while suspended. “As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test,” Onyemata wrote online.

Onyemata was drafted by the Saints as a 4th round pick in 2016.