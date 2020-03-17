Onyemata back, offseason delayed indefinitely

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 06: Scott Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers avoids a tackle by David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints kicked off free agency by retaining two of their own.

According to the NFL network, the club re-signed defensive tackle David Onyemata and long snapper Zach Wood. Onyemata’s deal was reportedly three years, and for $27 million.

Onyemata has missed only one game in four seasons, and that was for suspension, not injury. He had three sacks in 2019.

The NFL announced Monday that the off-season program for all 32 teams would be delayed. Those programs were to start in April.

The league also said that no players will be allowed at club facilities for the next two weeks.

The NFL said during the league’s free agency period, no free agent player can visit a club facility, or meet with a team at another location.