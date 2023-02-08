NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One year ago today, the New Orleans Pelicans announced a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that landed them CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell.

McCollum and Nance have become household Pelicans names, and Snell is no longer with the team.

This season, McCollum is scoring 21.6 points per game and has nearly six assists per game. Nance is averaging eight points and six rebounds per game.

The duo spoke to local media on Wednesday, about 24 hours before this year’s NBA Trade Deadline, set for February 9 at 2 p.m.

Watch the full interviews with McCollum, Nance, and head coach Willie Green in the WGNO Media Player above.

