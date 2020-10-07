One win away: Lakers can wrap up NBA title in game 5 on WGNO Sunday night

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from an NBA title.
And, they can wrap it up Sunday night live on WGNO and ABC. Broadcast time is 6:30 pm.
In game four, the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 102-96.
LeBron James had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Former Pelican Anthony Davis, in his first season with the Lakers, had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in 42 minutes. Davis played the most minutes of any Laker in the game.
The Lakers haven’t won a championship since the 2010 season.
LeBron James is trying to win a championship with his third different NBA team.