One win away: Lakers can wrap up NBA title in game 5 on WGNO Sunday night

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from an NBA title.

And, they can wrap it up Sunday night live on WGNO and ABC. Broadcast time is 6:30 pm.

In game four, the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 102-96.

LeBron James had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Former Pelican Anthony Davis, in his first season with the Lakers, had 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in 42 minutes. Davis played the most minutes of any Laker in the game.

The Lakers haven’t won a championship since the 2010 season.

LeBron James is trying to win a championship with his third different NBA team.