Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a 71-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson joins the Peter King podcast to talk his outstanding rookie year, learning the playbook over Zoom and how he used being the fifth receiver drafted last year as motivation.

–Video via NBC Sports–

