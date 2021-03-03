One high note, one low: Pels fall to Bulls

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to be maddenly inconsistent.

Wednesday night, two nights after the Pelicans beat Utah, the team with the best record in the NBA, New Orleans lost to Chicago 128-124.

The Bulls had 64 points in the paint.

Zach LaVine had 36 for Chicago.

Zion Williamson had 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists for New Orleans.

The Pelicans made a late charge behind second year center Jaxson Hayes. Hayes had 10 points, on 5 for 5 shooting, and three blocks.

The Pelicans host Miami Thursday night, the final game before the All-Star break.