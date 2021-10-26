One game city series: Loyola defeats Xavier in only meeting of schools this season

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports and the story.

NEW ORLEANS — Senior guard Andrew Fava swished consecutive 3-pointers during the 33rd minute Tuesday to help city rival Loyola pull away for a 67-58 men’s basketball victory against Xavier University of Louisiana.



Loyola is 2-0, and XULA is 1-1.

Fava’s second-half treys at 7:33 and 7:08 gave the Wolf Pack a 56-46 advantage. Loyola never led by less than six points thereafter.

Fava scored 18 points, Zach Wrightsil 13 and Myles Burns 10 for Loyola. Makye Richard scored 15 points, Rayshawn Mart 13 and Jalen King 10 for XULA. King and Mart grabbed nine rebounds apiece, and King had four of XULA’s 11 blocked shots.

Burns’ stat line included eight rebounds — seven offensive — four assists, three blocks and a game-high four steals.

Loyola led 33-32 at halftime. King’s basket with 17:26 remaining gave the Gold Rush a 38-33 lead, but Loyola rallied and took the lead for good in the 29th minute after a XULA technical foul. Fava’s 1-of-2 free throws at 11:26 tied the score at 44, then Wrightsil’s ensuing-possession basket made it 46-44.



XULA shot 35.5 percent from the floor, and Loyola shot 33.3 percent. The Gold Rush struggled at the line, making 5-of-14 second-half free throws to finish 11-of-23 overall.



“It was the little things that got us,” XULA head coach Alfred Williams said. “Missed free throws, too many turnovers, not blocking out on the boards. These can all be corrected, and they will when our team works on it.”



Next for XULA will be a Friday home doubleheader against Carver College of Atlanta. The Gold Nuggets will play their season opener at 5:30 p.m. — Bo Browder will try for his 499th victory as head coach of the XULA women — and the men’s game will follow at 7:30.