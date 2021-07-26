One and done: Pelicans send Adams, Bledsoe to Memphis in salary dump

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Steven Adams #12 of the New Orleans Pelicans grabs the rebound in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 07, 2021 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Pelicans no longer have the 10th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. According to a report from ESPN, New Orleans traded it to Memphis, along with veterans Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe, and two additional picks, including a first round pick next season.

New Orleans has yet to confirm the trade.

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

The reported trade allows the Pelicans to take millions off the books.

Over the next two seasons, Adams is owed $35 million, Bledsoe $37.5 million. However, only $3.9 million of Bledsoe’s 2022-2023 salary is guaranteed. Valanciunus is owed $14 million next season. His contract, then, expires.

Watch the first round of the NBA draft live on WGNO and ABC Thursday night at 7:00 pm.