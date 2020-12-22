One and done: LSU parts with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini

The sequel didn’t go as expected.

Bo Pelini’s return to LSU as defensive coordinator lasted one season. And, it was bad.

Pelini and head coach Ed Orgeron, according to a source, mutually agreed that the two sides should part. Pelini is owed about $5 million, all guaranteed.

The season started with a humbling 44-34 loss to Mississippi State, and for the defense it didn’t get much better. LSU allowed 44 or more points in 5 of 10 games.

The Tigers were 124th in the FBS in yards allowed per game at 492.0.

Pelini was the defensive coordinator for LSU’s 2007 national champions.

Pelini’s departure was first reported by al.com.