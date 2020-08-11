Once Jags’ centerpiece, Fournette now at career crossroads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Fournette used to be considered a building block in Jacksonville.
Then he ended up on the trading block.
Now, the bruising running back is entering the final year of his rookie contract and facing an uncertain future with the franchise.
Fournette realizes his NFL career is at a crossroads.
He spent a good portion of his first media availability of training camp putting spin moves on talk about his play, his passion and his personality.
He says “I’m not a jerk. But when it comes to football and winning, I’m all in for that.”