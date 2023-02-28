NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “The 2022 season is over,” Tulane head coach Willie Fritz told media on Tuesday after the Green Wave’s opening spring practice at Yulman Stadium.

It has been 57 days since Tulane won the Cotton Bowl over USC. A lot has changed, but some very good things remain, including quarterback Michael Pratt.

On Tuesday, Pratt revealed he played the end of last season with a significant injury.

“I fractured my heel against UCF the first time we played them. That was something I could play through, it was painful. My real concern was it was going to get worse. It was on that heel where the achilles attaches. That was my concern, if the whole bone ripped off it would be a year recovery,” he said.

Offensive lineman Cam Wire, who transferred from LSU, stepped in to work with the first team at left tackle. Wire will be coached by OL coach Dan Roushar, who spent a decade with the Saints.

“It’s one of the best degrees of the country, one of the best teams in the country,” Wire said about Tulane University. “It is some of the best guys around ..coming here on this official visit, I knew this place would be home for me.”

Willie Fritz recently rode as the Grand Marshall in Endymion, and now that carnival festivities are over, it’s time to turn the page.

