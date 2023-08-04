JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA (WGNO) — Casey Artigues’ two run triple in the eighth gave New Orleans its first lead of the game before an eventual 4-2 comeback win over Johnstown-Martella’s Friday in the semifinal round of the AAABA National Tournament at Johnstown’s historic Point Stadium.



Martella’s scored a run in the second and a second run on an error in the third to take a 2-0 lead. New Orleans’ first run came in the sixth when Jhonnatan Ferrebus reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced on a single by Cameron Senior, and scored on an RBI single by Casey Artigues to cut the lead to a run. The 2-1 score carried to the eighth when Artigues doubled to plate two and give the Boosters a 3-2 lead. Tyler Cook’s sacrifice fly scored Artigues for a fourth and final run. Booster relievers Michael Hotard and Kaile Levatino combined to leave two Martella’s runners stranded in the ninth to lift the Boosters to the 4-2 win and the berth in the AAABA finals on Saturday.

Tyler Velino pitched six complete innings with Michael Hotard picking up the win and Levatino earning his second save of the tournament. New Orleans will face the winner of Friday night’s Johnstown-Mainline/Columbus matchup Saturday for the AAABA Championship.



The berth will mark the New Orleans franchise’s thirty-first appearance in a AAABA final and seventh appearance in the tournament’s past eight championship games. The Boosters have captured eighteen national titles, including three consecutive titles in 2019, 2021, and 2022, tying a franchise record for most consecutive championships.



The game will be live streamed on facebook.com/neworleansboosters and updates on Twitter @nolaboosters. This summer marks the 77th anniversary of New Orleans’ first AAABA tournament appearance in 1946.

