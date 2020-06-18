On time arrival? NCAA approves fall calendar for College Football

ATLANTA, GA – December 6: A National Championship logo’d helmet is displayed prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The NCAA has approved a four phrase plan for the start of college football.

But, the NCAA wouldn’t issue a directive as to whether there will be fans in the stands. That may be left to the conferences.

Voluntary workouts are underway.

Team workouts can begin July 13th with weight training, conditioning, and film review.

July 24th walkthroughs and team meetings may begin.

August 7th is the start of practice for teams starting play on Labor Day weekend.

Teams what start a week earlier will be allowed to push up their calendars.

Tulane opens play vs Southeastern Thursday night, September 3rd. Two nights later, LSU hosts Texas -San Antonio.