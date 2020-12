ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 06: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints breaks up a pass intended for Russell Gage #83 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been placed on the Covid 19 list. That according to the NFL transactions released by the league late Wednesday afternoon.

If Gardner-Johnson tested positive for Covid 19, he would be out 10 days from the original test. He could be back sooner if he was deemed in close contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Gardner-Johnson has 66 tackles this season, with one sack, and one interception.,