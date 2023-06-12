BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — While the opponent is yet to be determined, #5 LSU Baseball is set to play its first game of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday, June 17.

The game is set to start at 6 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN, according to a Monday evening tweet from NCAA Baseball. They’ll play the winner of the Hattiesburg Super Regional: Southern Miss or Tennessee.

The LSU Tigers won a Sunday night game against Kentucky, 8-3, in Alex Box Stadium.

This marks their 19th trip to Omaha, Nebraska to compete in the College World Series. They have won six national championships.

The team is set to leave campus after a 9 a.m. sendoff Wednesday.