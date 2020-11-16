Olympian swims 24 miles across Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS – Team USA Olympian Ashley Tappin-Doussan swam 24 miles across Lake Pontchartrain this weekend.

The trip took over ten hours, and she swam in a team of four. Tappin-Doussan won gold medals for Team USA in both 1992 and 1996.

