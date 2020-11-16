Olympian swims 24 miles across Lake Pontchartrain

BATON ROUGE, La. - TJ Finley's first game as a starter was the best debut for a freshman quarterback in LSU history, breaking offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger's record for most passing yards in a true freshmen's first start.

"Coach E came in and told him the other day. He said 'okay TJ I got you. You beat my record.' TJ just laughed and said 'coach you called the game,'" TJ's father David Finley said.