Olympian swims 24 miles across Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS – Team USA Olympian Ashley Tappin-Doussan swam 24 miles across Lake Pontchartrain this weekend.
The trip took over ten hours, and she swam in a team of four. Tappin-Doussan won gold medals for Team USA in both 1992 and 1996.
