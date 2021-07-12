Olthoff Selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the Ninth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University right-handed pitcher Braden Olthoff was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth round (261st overall pick) of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.



Olthoff becomes the 126th player selected in the MLB Draft in program history. Earlier on Monday, teammate Collin Burns was selected in the sixth round (167th pick) by the Baltimore Orioles.



The Oceanside, California native finished the 2021 campaign with a 6-3 record. Olthoff closed out the year with a 3.78 earned run average and 91 strikeouts. His 11 walks on the year were the fewest among Green Wave starters.



Following the year, Olthoff was named to the All-American Athletic Conference Second Team.



DOWNLOAD THE APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}