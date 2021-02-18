Olthoff Named to the 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University right-handed pitcher Braden Olthoff continued to add to his list of preseason accolades, as he was named to the 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.

The list was announced on Thursday by USA Baseball and begins the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Golden Spikes Award back this year and kicking off the 2021 amateur baseball season with the fifty-five-player preseason watch list,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director/CEO of USA Baseball. “The athletes who make up this year’s initial watch list have an incredible amount of talent and we are looking forward to their return to the diamond so we can follow their journeys during what will undoubtedly be a highly competitive season.”

The Vista, California native was the only pitcher from the American Athletic Conference that was selected to the preseason watch list.

Olthoff received the recognition after he posted perhaps the best start to a career by a pitcher in program history with a 4-0 record in four starts while posting a microscopic 0.32 ERA with 47 strikeouts across 28 innings of work. He walked just three batters and held opposing hitters to just 12 hits and a .128 batting average.

Olthoff’s most recent honor adds to a preseason list of accolades which also includes American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, Third Team All-America by D1Baseball, Third Team All-America by Perfect Game and Second Team All-America from Collegiate Baseball.



The Green Wave ace ranked second in all of NCAA Division I baseball in wins, third in strikeouts and sixth in WHIP (0.54). He racked up double-digit strikeouts in three of his four starts, including 10 against Florida Gulf Coast in the season opener, 16 in a complete-game shutout at Cal State Fullerton (third most in program history) and 13 against Southern. In the one outing he didn’t reach 10 punchouts, Olthoff rung up eight hitters over the first six innings of what eventually turned into Tulane’s first no-hitter since 2005.



Olthoff garnered multiple awards early in the year when he was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks in February and was recognized as Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Athlete of the Week during the same stretch. He was also tabbed the Allstate Sugar Bowl Amateur Athlete of the Month and the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association’s Pitcher of the Month for February.

Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on June 8 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 24 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through July 2.

The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named in July. To stay up-to-date on the 2021 Golden Spikes Award visit GoldenSpikesAward.com and follow @USAGoldenSpikes on Twitter and Instagram.

The 2021 Golden Spikes Award timeline:

April 14: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list announced

June 8: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, fan voting begins

June 15: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

June 24: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, fan voting begins

July 2: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award finalists fan voting ends

July: USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award trophy presentation

A complete list of the 55-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list is as follows:

Name; Position; School; Conference

Andrew Abbott; LHP; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference

Kevin Abel; RHP; Oregon State; Pac-12 Conference

Hunter Barco; LHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Alex Binelas; 3B; Louisville; Atlantic Coast Conference

Mason Black; RHP; Lehigh; Patriot League

Tyler Black; 2B; Wright State; Horizon League

Brooks Carlson; 2B; Samford; SoCon Conference

Parker Chavers; OF; Coastal Carolina; Sun Belt Conference

Maxwell Costes; 1B; Maryland; Big 10 Conference

Colton Cowser; OF; Sam Houston State; Southland Conference

Ryan Cusick; RHP; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference

Henry Davis; C; Louisville; Atlantic Coast Conference

Adrian Del Castillo; C; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference

Trenton Denholm; RHP; UC Irvine; Big West Conference

Josh Elvir; OF; Angelo State; Lone Star Conference

Jud Fabian; OF; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Max Ferguson; 2B; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Richard Fitts; RHP; Auburn; Southeastern Conference

Christian Franklin; OF; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference

Sal Frelick; OF; Boston College; Atlantic Coast Conference

Zack Gelof; 3B; Virginia; Atlantic Coast Conference

Hunter Goodman; C/UTL; Memphis; American Athletic Conference

Peyton Graham; INF; Oklahoma; Big 12 Conference

Steve Hajjar; LHP; Michigan; Big 10 Conference

Mo Hanley; OF/LHP; Adrian; Michigan Intercollegiate Conference

Jaden Hill; RHP; LSU; Southeastern Conference

Gunnar Hoglund; RHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference

Grant Holman; RHP/1B; California; Pac-12 Conference

Jordan Lawlar; INF; Dallas Jesuit High School

Jack Leiter; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Seth Lonsway; LHP; Ohio State; Big 10 Conference

Tommy Mace; RHP; Florida; Southeastern Conference

Christian MacLeod; RHP; Mississippi State; Southeastern Conference

Ty Madden; RHP; Texas; Big 12 Conference

Robby Martin; OF; Florida State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Michael McGreevy; RHP; UC Santa Barbara; Big West

Matt McLain; SS; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference

Troy Melton; RHP; San Diego State; Mountain West Conference

Robert Moore; 2B; Arkansas; Southeastern Conference

Cody Morissette; 3B; Boston College; Atlantic Coast Conference

Dylan Neuse; OF; Texas Tech; Big 12 Conference

Doug Nikhazy; LHP; Ole Miss; Southeastern Conference

Braden Olthoff; RHP; Tulane; American Athletic Conference

Andrew Painter; RHP; Calvary Christian High School

Connor Pavolony; C; Tennessee; Southeastern Conference

Zach Pettway; RHP; UCLA; Pac-12 Conference

Connor Prielipp; LHP; Alabama; Southeastern Conference

Kumar Rocker; RHP; Vanderbilt; Southeastern Conference

Bobby Seymour; 1B; Wake Forest; Atlantic Coast Conference

Alex Toral; 1B; Miami; Atlantic Coast Conference

Jose Torres; INF; NC State; Atlantic Coast Conference

Luis Vargas; OF; Wayland Baptist; Sooner Athletic Conference

Luke Waddell; SS; Georgia Tech; Atlantic Coast Conference

