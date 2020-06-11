Olivia Dunne discusses LSU Gymnastics, recent social media success

Over the last 42 seasons D-D Breaux has established LSU’s reputation as one of the elite collegiate gymnastics programs in the country. Familiar territory for 2020 signee Olivia Dunne, who has represented the United States internationally, as a member of the USA National team.

Olivia Dunne said, “It was the most wild ride of my life. It was super hard but it was super rewarding and USA won gold so it was pretty awesome.”

Dunne started training with the USA National Team when she was 10 years old. She became the youngest international elite in the United States, at age 11. Training with some of the top gymnasts in the world.

It was around that age, she began dreaming of being an LSU Tiger. Which became official in November of 2019.

“As soon as I walked on campus I just felt this love and this spirit and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” said Dunne.

At 17 years old, Dunne has already made a name for herself. A name you may have already come across on social media. Her profiles have recently garnered over 1 million followers.

“I downloded TikTok a year ago just for fun when it was starting to get popular. It was mostly people posting dance videos and I can’t dance really, like they do,” said Dunne. “I was like you know what I’m going to post gymnastics and show my talent, and a little bit of my personality.”

