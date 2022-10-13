The Saints delivered better news on their Thursday injury report.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, who started the week in concussion protocol, was upgraded from did not practice Wednesday to limited in practice Thursday.

Taysom Hill was upgraded from limited to full practice.

Five Saints did not practice with various ailments.

They are wide receiver Deonte Harty, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, wide receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and defensive end Payton Turner.

Thursday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara met with the local media. He talked about the leadership skills of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, and about former Saints draft choice Trey Hendrickson, who signed with the Bengals, in free agency in 2021.

The Bengals and Saints kickoff at Noon Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.