METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Chris Olave just arrived in New Orleans and Michael Thomas will be returning soon.

The two former Ohio State stars are central figures in a rebuilt Saints receiving corps designed to improve the NFL’s least productive passing game in 2021 with 187.4 yards per game.

Olave was the Saints’ top draft choice last month and No. 11 overall. He caught 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Buckeyes last season.

He’s getting his first taste of the NFL as he participates in New Orleans’ rookie minicamp this weekend. Olave also spent a week and a half in Los Angeles working with Thomas.