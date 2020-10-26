Ojulari and Palmer earn SEC Player of the Week honors

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) is brought down by LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari and wide receiver Trey Palmer earned SEC Player of the Week awards, following the Tigers’ dominant performance against South Carolina.

Ojulari earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after racking up three sacks and four total tackles against the Gamecocks. Two of the true freshman’s sacks were on third down, and he totaled 21 lost yards with all three take downs on South Carolina quarterback Colin Hill. LSU’s defense had five sacks as a unit.

Trey Palmer was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following his 93-yard kickoff return touchdown. Palmer became the first Tiger to return a kickoff for a touchdown since 1981. Eric Martin did so on October 17th of the ’81 season against Kentucky. Palmer totaled 118 return yards on two kickoffs against South Carolina.