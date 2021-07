Jesuit based Retif Oil has pulled a double.

After the Jays won State Division I championship in May, they tacked on the State Legion championship Wednesday night with a 5-1 win over Gibbs Construction at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

In the 5th, Tripp Haddad doubled in two runs. In the 6th, William Good singled in two more. Here’s the highlights.

Holden Hess tossed a complete game six hitter.

Retif next plays in the Legion Southeast Regional in August in Pelham, Alabama.